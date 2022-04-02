Offshift (XFT) One Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00011233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $25.29 million and $1.82 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

