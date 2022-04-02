OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

