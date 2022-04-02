OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $476,143.99 and $384.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.13 or 0.99915576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,680,237 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

