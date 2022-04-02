OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $822.35 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $822.35 million and approximately $224.59 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00012795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00254145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

