Omni (OMNI) Trading 63.3% Higher This Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00011511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00273071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,332 coins and its circulating supply is 563,016 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.