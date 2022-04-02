OpenDAO (SOS) Hits Market Cap of $176.51 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $176.51 million and $18.22 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00108608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

