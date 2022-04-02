OpenOcean (OOE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.22 or 0.07477905 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.15 or 1.00218870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.