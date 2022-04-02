Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Shares Up 7.4%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 23,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 34,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

Optimi Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPTHF)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

