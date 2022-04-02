OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

