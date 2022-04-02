Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.16 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 54,149 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

