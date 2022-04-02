Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Achieves Market Cap of $71,282.84

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 73.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $71,282.84 and $547.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.