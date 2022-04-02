Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 1.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.13. 159,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 113,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODV. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.70.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

