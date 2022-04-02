Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 54,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

