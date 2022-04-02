Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Trading 3% Higher

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.90 ($9.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

