Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $658,444.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.17 or 0.07518958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00271806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00815942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.56 or 0.00460659 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00384361 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,751,768 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.