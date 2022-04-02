Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $37.12 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $640,099.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.47 or 0.07504928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00272427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00812424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00100479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012778 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00471264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00393334 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,735,661 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

