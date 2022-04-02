Oxygen Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $761,729.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

