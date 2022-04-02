PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007439 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00317807 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

