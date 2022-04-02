Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $348.64

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.64 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.11). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.15), with a volume of 496,794 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £383.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 348.64.

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,578.73).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

