PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $19.98 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $336,635.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

