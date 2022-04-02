PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $19.22 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and $149,554.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.34 or 0.07487816 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,802.68 or 0.99862465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045609 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

