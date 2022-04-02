Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,898 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,159 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 277.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

