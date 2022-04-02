Pallapay Price Up 2.9% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $555,304.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

