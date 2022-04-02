Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $611.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

