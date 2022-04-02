PancakeSwap Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $238.59 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00019445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00108389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 695,365,034 coins and its circulating supply is 280,634,373 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.