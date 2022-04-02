Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.54

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.54 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.21.
Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)
