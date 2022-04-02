Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $498,013.12

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Parachute has a market cap of $498,013.12 and approximately $93,839.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

