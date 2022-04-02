Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

