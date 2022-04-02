Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Hits $46.15 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.83 or 0.00031693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $46.15 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

