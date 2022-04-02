ParkinGo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $7.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.39 or 0.99938951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

