Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.22 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Pendle has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

