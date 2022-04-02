Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 107,859 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $74,709,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.