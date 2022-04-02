PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.98 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

