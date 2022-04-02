PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

