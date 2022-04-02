PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.21% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

