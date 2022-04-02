Peony (PNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $201,017.00

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 4% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $201,017.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 179,730,673 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

