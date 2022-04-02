People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

