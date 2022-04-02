PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

