PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

