Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.81. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 121,330 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

