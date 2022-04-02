Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMTGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.81. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 121,330 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

