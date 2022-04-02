PGGM Investments Buys 2,020 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $417.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.29 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

