PGGM Investments Buys 8,979 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $287.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $525.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

