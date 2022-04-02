PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,399 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.83.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.