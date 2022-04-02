PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,931 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

