PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 228,541 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

