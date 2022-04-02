PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

