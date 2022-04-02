PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

