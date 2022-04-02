PGGM Investments Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,095 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

