PGGM Investments Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,531.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,948.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5,170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,466.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

