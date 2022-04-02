PGGM Investments Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Leidos worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

